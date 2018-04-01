State Route 193 in Trumbull, SR 318 & 62 in Mercer closing for construction

(WYTV) – Three areas around the Valley will be closing roads on Monday for several construction projects.

In Trumbull County, construction crews will begin resurfacing the road on Belmont Avenue as part of a $3.6 million project to resurface State Route 193 from State Route 82 to the Mahoning County line.

There will be various lane restrictions between Tibbets Wick Road in Liberty and State Route 82 in Vienna.

The project includes minor bridge repair work, too.

“The contractors are going to be going out there and just getting all their signs set up, and just as soon as they get the basic setup work done they’re gonna start milling the roads and start resurfacing,” said Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Brent Kovacs.

The project is expected to be finished by the middle of June.

Across state lines in Mercer County, a $6.5 million project to replace an old bridge in West Middlesex will also start on Monday.

The 77-year-old viaduct on Route 318 that spans over the Shenango River will be completely replaced.

Drivers will have to use Route 718 to 760 by Farrell then Route 18. The detour will take people about 15 minutes longer to get from one side of town to the other.

PennDOT says it should be finished by Thanksgiving.

Also in Mercer County, a portion of Route 62 will close in Coolspring Township, but only for about a week.

Construction is back on for Canadian National Railroad to make repairs to a concrete arch above the road.

The detour takes you on Route 19 to Interstate 80 and then to Interstate 79. It will take drivers an additional 20 minutes.