Bazetta police identify body found 12 years ago near Mosquito Lake

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Bazetta have identified a body found 12 years ago in a secluded area.

Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk said the man has been identified as Gregory Griffin. He was around 47 years old when he went missing and is from the Youngstown area.

“Some closure, I guess. It was a long road, a lot of hours put into it,” said retired Det. Joe Sofchek.

The remains were found July 23, 2006 in an area of high grass at Mosquito Lake near the dam by a family walking through the grass to go fishing. Investigators believe the body had been there for eight months.

All that was left was a gold earring, with no sign of clothing or shoes and no signs of trauma. The DNA they initially sent out didn’t have a match.

Germaniuk praised “good police work” for identifying the man. He said investigators tracked down all of the leads that they were given, leading to a positive DNA match.

“Once the police followed it up on a tip, bingo. We had a match. We matched the DNA.”

The case was investigated exhaustively, even by calling in a psychic at one point to help. At the time, the psychic said she thought his name may begin with a “J,” such as James or Jamie.

There were no signs that a shooting or stabbing occurred, but Germaniuk believes Griffin was murdered due to the circumstances.

“The very fact that he was put in a secluded area and the body was hidden for six to eight months pretty far off the beaten path, found by two fishermen, tells me we’re probably dealing with a homicide,” he said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

“We’re at square one. Now begins the real investigation,” Germaniuk said.

Now that detectives know Griffin’s name, they’re tasked with retracing his steps all those years ago.

“We’re going to try and rewind the tape of his life and find out where he was, possibly where this homicide occurred at,” said Bazetta Police Chief Michael Hovis.

Those with information about Griffin are asked to contact the Bazetta Police Department.