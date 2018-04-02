Cold, wet weather slowing down companies working outdoors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Companies that work outside are changing their project plans because the change in weather is affecting what they’re able to do.

With snow on the ground in April, landscapers and roofers are finding themselves way behind schedule. There’s a need for their services, but it’s just not feasible with this weather.

It was a slow day at Precision Property Maintenance. Workers waited around for a cement truck Monday afternoon to start working on a storage hut. Besides that, there wasn’t much to do.

“We’ve been in business since 2005 and this is really the worst year, that I can remember, as far as getting started,” Carol Michaels said.

She said they can’t do any landscaping because the ground is too wet.

“He does dry applications, so he uses a spreader, and with the chemicals and him on the spreader, it’s about 700 to 800 pounds. So he can’t take that on someone’s lawn because he would end up destroying the lawn.”

That means some workers are out of jobs. For the two full-time employees still around, it’s mostly busywork.

“They have been working on our machines, making sure everything’s working properly, changing the oil on the tractors and the trucks, and working out in the yard and straightening things up,” Michaels said.

Roofing companies are seeing the same problem. Sam Boak, the owner of Boak & Sons, said while insulation workers are plenty busy, roofers can’t do their jobs.

“There’s a lot going on, but we can’t get to it because days like today, I wake up — there’s an inch of snow.”

The waiting game will continue for these workers until the weather clears. When it does, Michaels said they better be ready to hit the ground running.

“Everybody will start calling and then we’re probably going to be really, really busy.”

Just because these services aren’t possible right now doesn’t mean you shouldn’t call ahead. Both businesses expect to be busy soon and they take customers on a first come, first served basis.