Dunkin’ Donuts partners with Second Harvest to feed hungry families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Monday through April 30, Dunkin’ Donuts in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

With every icon purchased, the customer will receive a $1 off coupon for a pound of coffee. For every $1 given, the Food Bank can distribute $11 worth of food to hungry families in the community.

Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts’ locations in the Mahoning Valley raised over $21,000 to feed local families.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation and takes place in 21 counties in northeast Ohio during March and April.

The campaign is a collaborative effort of four food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

All funds raised will remain in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

For more information on how you can get involved in Harvest for Hunger, you can visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or www.harvestforhunger.org.