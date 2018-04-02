First police officer promoted under new Youngstown mayor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s police chief said he’ll soon be looking for some more recruits to join the department.

Monday morning, Mayor Tito Brown made his first promotion of his term, giving the oath to new Detective-Sergeant Robert Gentile.

Chief Robin Lees said Gentile will fill a vacancy created by retirement. He added that the department could see quite a few spots left open.

“We are gonna experience attrition to the tune of about 10, probably through this year, this calendar year, as well as we’re gonna have some ranking officers that’ll be retiring, and it’ll provide the opportunity for promotion for some of the younger officers,” Lees said.

The new detective-sergeant is expected to begin working on the night shift for the department.