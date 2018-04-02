Girard man accused of beating man with club

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A man in Girard is in jail after he allegedly beat another man with a club.

Myles Seybert was arrested after he was accused of using a club to strike a man several times in the head.

Police say they saw the victim walking down the street with blood on his head and face. The victim then told police he was assaulted by someone he had been with earlier that day. He said he was hit with a club multiple times.

According to the police report, Seybert was at home with the man who he says refused to leave and became belligerent after he stopped giving him alcohol.

Police were able to recover a club, resembling a small baseball bat from the home where the assault took place.

When police questioned Seybert, he said it was a woman who assaulted the man, but the woman said it was Seybert.

Seybert was taken to Trumbull County Jail and charged with felonious assault.