Gov. Kasich: ‘You’re not Republican, you’re not Democrat, you’re an American’

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Ohio’s 69th governor, John Kasich, and ultra-wealthy entrepreneur Mark Cuban participated in a discussion at The Ohio State University on Monday. The Axios conversation was billed as a look at the rapid changes to the workforce in America, but both one-on-one interviews spiraled away from that topic relatively quickly.

The two took on topics like President Trump, Twitter and his fitness for office before delving into the prospects of a two-party system in this country today.

Kasich was first asked if he was worried about Trump’s fitness for office, to which he graciously said he does not make personal attacks or question people’s qualifications. He did admit to being upset by the president’s tweet aimed at DACA recipients on Sunday.

“All of a sudden, on Easter — the day, for Christians, of great hope — he puts something out, taking their hope away. It really upset me;” Kasich said. “I don’t think it’s right and that’s not what leaders do.”

He went on to say, “Some famous guys once said, ‘You have to keep hope alive,’ and that’s not blind hope. It’s the fact that we, together, can make things better for everybody.”

Perhaps Kasich was thinking of John Lennon, who, in December of 1969, said, “We think this was a positive decade, not a depressing one. This is just the beginning. What we’ve got to do is keep hope alive because without it, we’ll sink,” in Montreal, Canada at the start of a peace campaign.

The discussion shifted away from Trump and to the topic of artificial intelligence. Kasich admitted that the advancement of AI will cause disruption in today’s workforce.

However, Kasich said as long as people continue to improve their skills or learn new ones, things will work out.

“You have to constantly be upgrading your skills and I’m not sure it’s going to be all that difficult to do it, but you’re going to have to do it.”

He then fielded questions about technology and making Ohio a destination for that industry, before going back to the topic of politics and politicians.

“They’re so interested in playing an easy game, as opposed to being out there and taking whatever heat they can,” Kasich said. “Because what the heck are you doing in politics if you don’t want to get out there and lead? It makes no sense to me.”

Addressing the idea that a frustrated populous is what may have led to Trump winning the election, Kasich had this to say:

“For the people who are disgruntled, we have to rescue them. We have to rescue them, they can’t just rescue themselves. We have to rescue them. We are all part of a community. When somebody goes down, a piece of us goes down.”

Kasich went on to talk about the party he belongs to.

“The Republican Party needs to realize the issues that really matter to people,” he said. “Whether it is curing poverty, whether it is creating jobs, whether it’s helping small business, making sure people have health care, believing that immigration strengthens our country, doesn’t tear it down, that there are responsibilities that we all have. I mean, I think that these are things that all people believe in.”

Then he launched into his views on a two-party system.

“Everybody wants me to talk about how bad the Republican Party is. The Democrat Party is so pathetic, I can’t even figure out what they’re for. And so their problem is they have to answer to the hard left and the Republicans have to answer to the hard right, and everybody forgets that you’re not hard left, you’re not hard-right, you’re not Republican, you’re not Democrat, you’re an American. When we remember that, we do better.”

Finally, Kasich modified one of his stances. He said you can’t depend on someone else for change. The term “change” is used often in political campaigns and Kasich said a politician can’t give you that.

“We can’t turn to politics to fix things that we feel are missing. Politicians cannot compel. It comes from us, not from somebody else and I think that’s the way we need to think about it.”

Kasich said for a long time, he believed it was more important that change happen from the bottom up. Now he believes that it has to happen from the bottom up and top down at the same time.

When Mark Cuban took the stage, the conversation waded into similar topics.

When asked about Trump and his Twitter usage, Cuban said he made a New Year’s resolution to ignore him. He did not say how successful he has been at doing that.

He also intimated that Trump may not be completely mentally sound and compared him to a fictional character on a popular television series that sees hallucinations and acts out violently, but can still be correct from time to time.

“The guy was a little bit off, but he made some good points and one of the other guys or women in there said, ‘You don’t have to be right in the head to be right,’” Cuban said. “And that’s the way I kind of look at President Trump. Seriously. There’s times when he’s going to be right because he ends up being right. It doesn’t necessarily mean he understands what he’s talking about.”

Cuban also weighed in on the two-party system, saying he thinks Americans are ready to make a third option a viable one.

He also did not rule out running as an Independent in the 2020 presidential election, though he made it clear that decision will depend heavily on the outcome of the 2018 mid-term elections.

“If the Democrats sweep, you don’t need me because there’ll be balance,” said Cuban, who admitted that the Trump presidency has made him less interested in running for the office. “If the Republicans hold, then I think there’s an opportunity for someone to run as an Independent. I think people are tired of the two-party system. I think people are tired of party over country. I think people really want a third choice and are willing to jump in.”

Ultimately, Cuban left those in attendance with a nugget of advice.

“The most important thing you can do is participate,” he said. “Don’t let somebody else create the country you’re going to have to live in for the rest of your lives. Do it yourself. Participate.”