Keeping Kids Safe: WYTV partners with local agencies to educate the community

(WYTV) – Keeping Kids Safe — something that is constantly on a parent’s mind and a topic that isn’t taken lightly.

As technology evolves, things like sex trafficking, cyberbullying, mental health and even safety in schools have become a major focus throughout the Valley.

This growing concern has prompted a new partnership with an even greater message.

33 WYTV News has teamed up with local law enforcement, Mahoning County Children Services and more to launch a new initiative aimed at keeping children safe while also educating parents on the dangers that kids, teens and even young adults can fall victim to.

Every Monday night for the next year, 33 WYTV News will bring you stories that give a better insight into the dangers our kids are facing today and what experts say we can do about it.

“It’s just so important that we as parents and with our kids, we know who they’re talking to, what they’re doing and what they’re into,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

In February, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 men on sex-related charges during a sting operation.

Greene says operation “Pedo-Cure” targeted those who try to pick up underage boys and girls online.

“It was really shocking to see how many of those potential criminals are out there,” he said.

It’s an alarming trend that advocates with Mahoning County Children Services are seeing as well.

“Stranger danger, being lured into different situations where they can become victims and victimized by people they don’t know who have gained their trust,” said Jennifer Kollar, Mahoning County Children Services’ public information officer.

Both of these agencies work diligently to keep the community’s children safe.

“This is just one of those things where you’re trying to keep up with the times and the types of crime that are out there,” Greene said.

Knowledge and awareness are key to keeping your loved ones safer, and the conversation starts at home.

“We can’t do our jobs alone. We have to have the help of the individuals, the kids out there, the parents and the biggest thing is for the parents to pay attention to what their kids are doing and talk to our kids,” Greene said.