Longtime Columbiana Co. magistrate now serving on appeals court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Seventh District Court of Appeals in Youngstown has a new judge to succeed one who recently moved on to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Monday morning, Judge Kathleen Bartlett took her oath from the woman she’s replacing.

The Greenford native and longtime Columbiana County magistrate was recently appointed to fill the unexpired term of Justice Mary DeGenaro, who was named to the Supreme Court of Ohio in January.

Judge Bartlett said she decided to give up her spot with the family court in Lisbon when DeGenaro opted to leave the Seventh District Court of Appeals in Youngstown.

“When she decided to take the appointment to the Supreme Court and it opened up the seat, it just felt like the right time.”

Unlike her work in domestic relations and the Leetonia Mayor’s Court where she heard her own cases, the new judge will actually be part of a four-member panel handling appeals from courts in the eight counties this district includes.

Judge Bartlett now hopes to show voters what the Court of Appeals does as she campaigns to keep the seat she was appointed to.

“That we won’t have trials in front of us. There won’t be juries, there won’t be the presentation of new evidence. That we are reviewing lower courts’ decisions and a lot of people do not understand that.”

She said educating voters on what the court does will be the focus of her campaign after the current term expires next February.

While she’s unopposed in the May Republican primary, she’s expected to face at least one challenger in November in what’s become her first attempt at politics.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m excited about all of it,” she said.

Judge Bartlett has worked the last dozen years as a magistrate in the Columbiana County Family Court and the Mayor’s Court in the Village of Leetonia.