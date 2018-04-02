Man hit in Union Township while walking in road

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A man hit by a car Sunday in Lawrence County is in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Union Township police, the man was walking in the road when he was hit by a car.

Police said the man was making his way home from work.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. on US-224.

Emergency crews considered flying the victim by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital but couldn’t because of the weather conditions.

Investigators say no one will be cited in the accident.