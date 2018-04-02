Nugget of Knowledge: Ohio baseball names

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Jelly beans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The original name for Cleveland’s baseball team was the Naps. That came from their star player-manager, Napoleon Lajoie.

After the 1914 season, Lajoie left to play for another team, so Cleveland was looking for a new name.

The club owners and sportswriters agreed on Indians in January of 1915.

Why Indians?

The Boston Braves had just won the World Series in a miracle comeback the year before, and Native American names were in so Indians it was.

The mascot, Chief Wahoo, will be gone after this season.

The Cincinnati Reds — The Cincinnati Red Stockings — wore red stockings. It was baseball’s first all-professional team.

The Red Stockings eventually became Redlegs, and Redlegs then became simply Reds.

For a time in the early 1950s, the team officially went back to Cincinnati Redlegs because Reds were, well Russians. The Cold War was getting hotter and who wanted to watch a bunch of godless communists play American baseball, right?

We got over that and the Cincinnati was soon back to being the Reds.

