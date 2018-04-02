Picture perfect: Howland’s Keller tosses perfect game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland Senior Pitcher Dylan Keller tossed a perfect game in a 5-0 win over Ursuline Monday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.

The University of Dayton commit pitched all seven innings, piling up 11 strikeouts in the victory.

Frankie Manios went 2-4 with a run scored, while Jackson Deemer drove in the pair of runs for the Tigers.

Howland improves to 1-1 overall on the season. The Tigers are scheduled to return to the field Wednesday April 4 against the Lakeview Bulldogs.