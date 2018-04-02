Police say stumbling, drunk man arrested for waving gun in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Lowellville was arrested in downtown Youngstown after police say he was intoxicated and pulled out a gun.

According to a police report, Matthew Williams, 23, was kicked out of O’Donold’s pub Saturday night for being “drunk and belligerent.”

Once Williams was outside, an employee working the door at the bar told police that Williams pulled out a gun and said, “Your boy is being an a**hole. He’s lucky I didn’t shoot him with this,” the report stated.

Police said that before they were approached by the door worker, they saw Williams and a female getting turned away from The Federal bar and restaurant for “showing signs of heavy intoxication.”

Officers said they then saw Williams staggering into the parking lot of the Circle Hooka on Commerce Street where he was arrested.

Police said they found a gun in Williams’ jacket pocket. He was charged with using a weapon while intoxicated.