Report: Sharon man charged with rape, kidnapping in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Sharon man is facing criminal charges after a woman said he taped her to a chair and later raped her.

Matthew Miller, 42, was arrested on Saturday and charged with rape, kidnapping and domestic violence.

When he was arrested, Miller told police, “That nympho is going to say I raped her again. She is a psycho.” He admitted to having consensual sex with the accuser but said “It wasn’t enough” for her, according to a police report.

The woman told police that she had a no-contact order against Miller from a previous incident, but she said she let him back into her home. She said they lived together for several months before his arrest in Pennsylvania for an assault against her.

The woman said Miller made her delete text messages from him because he wasn’t supposed to contact her.

She said he was angry that another man sent her a text message, so he hit her.

The woman said Miller taped her to a chair and left her in the basement for two hours. She said he then assaulted and raped her.

The woman said she told Miller that she was taking the dog outside at which time she ran for help.

Police said she had scratches on her foot and elbows, and there was a chair and yellow duct tape in the basement

The woman told police that there was blood on the floor and on her foot but she said Miller made her wash and bleach towels used to clean it up

Miller is being held in the Mahoning County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.