Snow melts today, strong storms possible late Tuesday

SAY IT ISN’T SNOW!

Snow is mainly in the lawns and on the rooftops Monday morning. Reports from Hanoverton in Columbiana County show 5″ of snow fell. Be alert for slushy roads around the Valley in the early morning.

SNOW WILL BE GONE… FOR NOW

Temperatures and sunshine will quickly melt the snow on Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-40s, with sunny skies into the afternoon.

WARM BUT WET TUESDAY

A warm front will lift north through the Valley on Tuesday. This will send our temperatures into the mid-60s. This will also generate rain showers.

SLIGHT THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

A potent cold airmass will kick-up thunderstorms late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. There is the potential for gusty straight-line winds and small hail. Heavy rain is also probable for a short time.

COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

An open door to winter-like air from the north will keep us feeling like January rather than April. We’re also watching for accumulating snow Friday night and into Saturday.