T-storms likely Tuesday and some may be strong–Here’s when the strongest are expected

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT*

We are under a “marginal” risk for strong to severe thunderstorms for Tuesday. This is due to the storms expected to develop ahead of the cold front Tuesday evening.

*TUESDAY OUTLOOK*

A warmer day is expected Tuesday and we will have an increased risk of some stronger thunderstorms. Tuesday starts off in the 30s with rain showers developing in the morning. The day will turn warmer with highs in the 60s by the afternoon.

Storm Timing

5am-7am – Showers developing for the area

7am-Noon – Rain likely with warming temperatures

Noon-8pm – Showers will be hit or miss. Isolated T-storms possible. An isolated strong storm possible.

8pm-1am – T-storms likely. Greater risk of stronger storms, especially between 9PM and 1AM

Severe Threats

Wind–The primary storm threat is severe wind gusts within the stronger storm cells. Any storm that can develop Tuesday afternoon can produce gusty wind, but the biggest risk for severe wind gusts comes after sunset. Late Tuesday evening, we will be tracking a line of rain and thunderstorms. That line may be capable of producing pockets of damaging wind. It is expected to move through the area after sunset, between 8PM and 1AM.

Flooding–Localized flooding is possible Tuesday. The ground is saturated and the expected storms will likely produce heavy downpours. Watch for localized flooding and standing water on roads or in low-lying areas.

Tornado–The tornado threat for Tuesday is low but is not impossible. Some of the necessary ingredients needed for a quick spin-up are in place. We will have plenty of wind shear but will will likely be lacking in the instability variables. A few isolated spin-ups can’t be completely ruled out, but the risk for severe wind gusts is a much greater threat.

Hail–Pockets of hail will be possible but this is also a low threat. Hail reaching the severe threshold is a low threat.

*LOOKING AHEAD*

Once this storm system exits the region, prepare for more below normal temperatures and more snowflakes. Temperatures will steadily fall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain changes back to snow by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall is also possible on Friday and also next Monday. Click “PLAY” on the video above for a walk-through on what to expect over the next week.