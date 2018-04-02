Warren PD: Child found living in feces-filled home after fight between parents

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police discovered that a 5-year-old child was living in a house full of dog feces after officers were called there for a reported fight, according to a police report.

On Sunday night, officers went to a home in the 1800 block of Victoria Street where a man was standing in the driveway. Police said his child was with him, and the child had no shoes or coat on.

The man told police that he began arguing with the mother of his child because he wanted to move into his mother’s house. He told police that while gathering his belongings, the woman slapped him in the face.

The woman told police that the man hit her when she tried taking an item that didn’t belong to him.

Police said when they entered the house to investigate, they found that the living room was covered in trash and dog feces. Police said the house smelled strongly of urine and feces, and there was no running water or electricity.

According to the police report, there were also dog feces and urine on the child’s bed.

Police said the couple continued arguing, even when questioned as to why their child was living in the conditions.

The man told police that he had been staying at his mother’s house and would bring the child there with him.

Police said a report was made and Children Services was contacted. Charges against the man and woman are possible, according to police.