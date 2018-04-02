Youngstown police looking for CVS robber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Youngstown are looking for a suspect after they were called to CVS on Mahoning Avenue with reports of a robbery Friday evening.

According to the police report, the cashier stated a man stole money out of the register.

The cashier said the man came into the store and asked if they do Money Grams. She then asked a co-worker if there was money from a Money Gram, when the co-worker went to check the money box, the man placed a piece of cardboard on the counter with a written message, “THIS IS A ROBBERY. PULL EVERYTHING OUT, I HAVE A GUN.”

The cashier told police she did not see a gun on the man, but she complied and emptied the cash register. The suspect then took the money, his note and two candy bars before leaving on foot.

Police say it is unknown at this time how much money the suspect got away with.

There is security footage of the incident.

Those with information are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8926.