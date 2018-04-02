YSU students to vote on new health care center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University students are making a big decision this week. Students vote Tuesday and Wednesday for a new student government president. But the election also has a major issue on the ballot, funding a new student health center.

There’s an online vote to determine if a $34 per semester fee will be added for health services.

Most Ohio universities have a similar fee or require students to have health insurance. YSU would use this money to build a new health center, across from the new Enclave apartments. It would provide more services and be available more often.

“We have a really growing residential student population, so adding this health center on, and just $34 fee per semester which isn’t that much for the health services you’re going to get, can really allow us to provide the health care that we need for our students,” said YSU Student Government Vice President Ernie Barkett.

If the issue passes, the goal is to have the new health center running by January.

“A lot of other Ohio universities require students to have health insurance or they have a more adequate health center. So, this is catching us up to speed with those other universities,” said Student Government President Rayann Atway.

Much of the money will go to build a new YSU Student Health Center along Lincoln Avenue. It would be operated by Mercy Health. YSU is interested in providing better healthcare, with more students living on campus.

“We feel if we’re going to move in that direction, it’s important to provide the services to residential students as well as commuter students,” said Ron Cole, director of communications at YSU.

YSU wants the students’ approval first, before the Trustees vote. It would also require state approval.

The current health center is tiny and only has a doctor three days a week. The new health center could also help treat millennials the way they want to receive medical treatment.

“If I’m stuck in bed, I don’t even need to get out of bed. If I have pinkeye, I can just send a picture and physician can respond to me which is pretty cool,” Atway said.

The health center would offer more health services, and be open more often. Student government knows some students may be tapped out with fees, but feels this one is worth it.

“So it’s like a slight co-pay where you’re going to have access to a primary care facility for free. You’ll have access to doctors, walk-in hours, nurse practitioner, a pharmacy and even psychiatric care all for that one time fee,” Barkett said.

Kent students pay $65 per semester for health services, as just an example of what other state schools require. Ten percent of the student population must vote — that’s roughly 1,300. In the last student government election, 1,100 students voted.