Kennedy Catholic product Sagaba Konate to test NBA Draft waters

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WYTV) – Former Kennedy Catholic standout and current West Virginia Sophomore Forward Sagaba Konate will submit the paperwork to go through the NBA Draft process, but he will not hire an agent.

WVU made the announcement in a release on Tuesday.

“Sags will go through the NBA Draft procedures in a systematic and professional manner by exploring the situation and leaving open his option to return,” coach Bob Huggins said in that release.

Konate will have until May 30th to remove his name from the draft list.

The former Golden Eagle started 36 games this past season for the Mountaineers, averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds. He also finished the season with 116 blocks.

He led Kennedy Catholic to a PIAA state title in 2015. He was named Class A Player of the Year his senior campaign.

The 2018 NBA draft will be held on June 21, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.