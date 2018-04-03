Mahoning Co. 4-H dinner planned to raise money for trips, seminars

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County 4-H club is holding its second annual endowment dinner later this month.

It’ll be Saturday, April 21 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Boardman. A silent auction will begin at 5, with dinner starting at 6 and a live auction to follow.

All of the money raised will go directly to the organization to fund trips and training seminars for their members.

“The amount of kids in 4-H doesn’t even match how many youth are in Mahoning County,” said Endowment Committee Chair Sam Barnhouse. “We’re trying to grow that and by being able to raise this money, it helps us to be able to promote 4-H a lot better and a lot easier by having those funds to do that.”

The endowment fund allows 4-H members to participate in many leadership and team-building events, such as the Ohio 4-H Leadership Camp, Ohio 4-H Sea Camp, 4-H Camp Whitewood and leadership conferences in Washington, D.C.

“One of the big things in 4-H is community service, so we do a lot of community service projects,” said 4-H educator Beth Smith. “Every club does and we do some as a county, so it teaches kids how to give back to the community they live in.”

To purchase tickets or make a donation, contact the Mahoning County Extension Office at 330-533-5538. Tickets are $30 apiece or $300 for a table of 8. The deadline to buy them is Thursday.