Myrtle Beach sweep: Ursuline rolls in tournament play

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYTV) – Ursuline won a pair of games at the Grand Strand Tournament on Tuesday.



The Irish (2-0) started the North Myrtle Beach Grand Strand tournament with a 5 inning 11-0 win over Virginia High School behind Jordyn Kenneally’s 1-hit shutout and 2 hits and 4 RBI. Maris Barbato added 4 hits which included 3 triples, 4 runs scored and 2 RBI. Destiny Goodnight also added 2 hits, 3 runs scored and a RBI.

In the second game, Destiny Goodnight went 5 for 5 which included 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Maris Barbato had another triple and 2 singles with 3 runs scored and and 3 RBI. Jordyn Kenneally tallied 2 doubles, a triple and 3 RBI while Emily Holland added 2 doubles and 3 RBI.

Ursuline next games at North Myrtle Beach :

Wednesday vs SOTA (NY) HS – 4:00pm

Thursday vs Pleasure Ridge Park (KY) HS – Noon

Friday vs Dunkirk (NY) HS – 10am