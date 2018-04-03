Myrtle Beach sweep: Ursuline rolls in tournament play

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYTV) – Ursuline won a pair of games at the Grand Strand Tournament on Tuesday.
The Irish (2-0) started the North Myrtle Beach Grand Strand tournament with a 5 inning 11-0 win over Virginia High School behind Jordyn Kenneally’s 1-hit shutout and 2 hits and 4 RBI. Maris Barbato added 4 hits which included 3 triples, 4 runs scored and 2 RBI. Destiny Goodnight also added 2 hits, 3 runs scored and a RBI.
In the second game, Destiny Goodnight went 5 for 5 which included 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Maris Barbato had another triple and 2 singles with 3 runs scored and and 3 RBI. Jordyn Kenneally tallied 2 doubles, a triple and 3 RBI while Emily Holland added 2 doubles and 3 RBI.
Ursuline next games at North Myrtle Beach :
Wednesday vs SOTA (NY) HS – 4:00pm
Thursday vs Pleasure Ridge Park (KY) HS – Noon
Friday vs Dunkirk (NY) HS – 10am