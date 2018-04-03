New Castle police arrest man they say fired air rifle at them

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in New Castle arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he fired an air rifle at them.

Sean Book was arrested on a warrant out of Mercer County and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 900 block of Rose Avenue.

When they got out of their patrol car, police said they heard shots being fired from one of the house’s windows.

With help from the Special Response Team, officers were able to get four people to come out of the house.

They said Book was the one who fired the air rifle at them. Police have received many complaints recently about shots being fired from windows.

Officers found the air rifle inside the house.

Another person in the house, Amy Cragle, was also arrested on a warrant out of Mercer County.