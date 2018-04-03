Nugget of Knowledge: Pennsylvania baseball names

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Ohio baseball names

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Pittsburgh Pirates were originally the Pittsburgh Alleghenys.

In 1890, the club signed Lou Bierbauer. He was a member of the Philadelphia Athletics, which had forgotten to put him on their reserve list.

A Philadelphia sportswriter claimed that Pittsburgh “pirated away Bierbauer” and the Pirates nickname was born. It became official in 1891.

The Philadelphia Phillies started playing in 1883 as the Quakers. Then, the franchise changed its nickname to the Philadelphias, which soon became Phillies.

The owner Robert Carpenter held a contest to rename the team in 1943 and Blue Jays won.

The Philadelphia players wore a Blue Jay patch on their uniforms for a couple of seasons, but the nickname failed to catch on, so it was back to the Phillies.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”?

View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.