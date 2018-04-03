Ohio governor candidate props up small business on ‘Solutions Tour’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray says small businesses are crucial for economic growth.

Cordray stopped by Youngstown to tour the Youngstown Business Incubator. Afterward, he announced what he called his Small Business Plan.

The plan involves providing better tax incentives, small business loans and promoting transparency in economic development.

Cordray says small businesses are the backbone to the economy.

“They are already here. They have opportunities to grow. They know what they are doing, but they sometimes need some timely help, some timely loans, some capital and a push. They need somebody watching to look out for them and see if they can help them,” Cordray said.

Tuesday’s visit was part of Cordray’s Solutions Tour.