Pinwheels planted for prevention of child abuse in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – People planted a special garden today in Youngstown to bring awareness to a tragic problem.

Hundreds of pinwheels are now on display at Boardman Park. It’s all to raise awareness about child abuse.

The 13th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention is a partnership between Akron Children’s Hospital and Mahoning County Children Services.

Students from East High School’s Junior ROTC and staff from Akron Children’s and Mahoning County put the pinwheels in place.

“We want people to be vigilant so the pinwheel garden is a tangible reminder to take action. If you see something say something because one person might be able to save the life of a child,” said Jennifer Kollar of Mahoning County Children Services.

In all they planted more than 2,000 pinwheels Tuesday. Each one represents an adult who advocated on behalf of an abused or neglected child in Mahoning County.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, urging adults to intervene on behalf of an abused or neglected child.