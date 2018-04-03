Pipe falls off truck, hitting telephone pole in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Poland Avenue was closed Tuesday afternoon after a pipe fell off of a truck.

It happened near Powersdale Avenue.

The truck was taking a sharp turn when its load shifted, causing a pipe to fall off of the back of the truck and into a telephone pole. There was minor damage to the pole as a result.

According to First Energy, 447 Youngstown customers were without power on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the power was restored by 5:15 p.m.

Workers from Ohio Edison were called out to examine the lines.