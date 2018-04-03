Polling locations moved out of several Mahoning Co. schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections announced some big changes on Tuesday — it’s moving polling locations out of several schools.

“You just don’t know about people anymore, you just really don’t,” said Board of Elections Director Joyce Kale-Pesta.

She’s the one who made the decision that will affect many voters.

“There’s been quite a few school shootings across our country and I would be devastated if anything happened to one of the children in our schools,” Kale-Pesta said.

She said she’s fought for years to make Election Day in Ohio an in-service day for schools. This was Plan B.

“It’s just a precaution. I’m not saying anything’s going to happen, but I don’t want to take the risk.”

Voting will no longer take place at the following schools:

Martin Luther King Elementary New locations: YGN 2B and YGN 2D – East Side Library, YGN 2F – McGuffey Center

Harding Elementary New location: St. Edwards

The Center for Community Empowerment New location: East High School

Williamson Elementary in Youngstown New location: St. Patrick’s

Paul C. Bunn Elementary New location: Turning Point (old BCC)

Poland High School New locations: POT 5 – Poland Government Building, POT 10 – Poland Masonic Lodge, POT 11 and POT 13 – Bethel Friends



Chaney High School and East High School will still be used as polling locations.

“Some of the schools, like Chaney, has its own entrance. East High School has its own entrance for voters so they don’t have to go through the schools,” Kale-Pesta said. “Other schools, they walk through the hallways to get to the auditorium or the gym. That’s why those schools, we changed.”

Teachers agree with the change. Several, who didn’t want to go on camera, all agreed on one thing — you can never be too careful.