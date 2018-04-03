Students present projects at YSU Quest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University students showed off their hard work Tuesday. YSU Quest is a forum for students to present their research projects to other students and faculty.

From poster boards to power points and speeches, all pertained to different fields like health and biology. It’s what they have been working on all year.

“It says a lot when you have students who are not only working in the class room, but outside the classroom and getting hands on experience actually working and research in the fields that they are interested in,” said Megan Brown, a senior at YSU.

Brown said students have been working hard on their projects since the fall semester.

Later Tuesday, awards will be given to the best presentations.