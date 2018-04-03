Temperatures tumble Wednesday and more snow is in the near and extended forecast

*COLD FRONT ARRIVING WEDNESDAY MORNING*

Scattered showers and sprinkles are expected Wednesday morning along with blustery winds and falling temperatures. A cold front is slated to cross through the Valley and temperatures will drop sharply and fast.

Morning Temperature Drop

5am– Temp: Mid-50s Conditions: Blustery with spotty showers or sprinkles.

7am– Temp: Mid-40s Conditions: Blustery with spotty showers or sprinkles.

9am– Temp: Upper 30s Conditions: Blustery with spotty showers. Rain may mix with snow.

11am–Temp: Mid-30s Conditions: Blustery with spotty snow showers or flurries.

*SCATTERED SNOW INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING*

Temperatures will continue falling through the 30s Wednesday and eventually reaching the 20s Wednesday night. Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. At this time, little accumulation is anticipated.

*LOOKING AHEAD*

Once this storm system exits the region, prepare for more below normal temperatures and more snowflakes. Temperatures will run 10° to 15° below average over the next seven days. I’m tracking the risk for some snowfall overnight Thursday into Friday morning. More snow is possible for the Valley Friday night into Saturday. We will also have a chance at seeing some snow next Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the current 7-day forecast or click “PLAY” on the video above.