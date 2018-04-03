UPDATE: Gusty storms possible this evening–Here’s a look at when the threat ends

*TUESDAY EVENING STORM UPDATE*

Strong storms remain possible this evening. Storms capable of producing severe wind gusts are the main severe threat for tonight. The storms are expected to move through the area in two round. Round one impacts the area between 7PM and 9PM. Round two is expected between 10PM and 1AM. After 1AM, the severe threat will taper off. Colder temperatures begin pouring into the area by morning.

Severe Threats

Wind–The primary storm threat is severe wind gusts within the stronger storm cells. A line of storms is expected Tuesday evening and embedded within any storms will be the potential for gusty wind. The severe t-storm threat is possible between 7PM and 1AM. Gusty wind is expected to linger after the storm threat passes, with wind gusts up to 40MPH possible through Wednesday. Due to the saturated ground, downed trees will be possible. Watch for downed branches and trees when traveling. Report power outages to us by CLICKING HERE.

Flooding–Localized flooding is a high threat overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The ground is saturated and the expected storms will likely produce heavy downpours. Models suggest an inch of new rainfall or greater possible by Wednesday morning. Watch for localized flooding and standing water on roads or in low-lying areas. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS

Tornado–The tornado threat for Tuesday evening is very low but it is not impossible. Some of the necessary ingredients needed for a quick spin-up are in place. We will have plenty of wind shear but will likely be lacking in the instability variable. An isolated spin-up can’t be completely ruled out, but the risk for severe wind gusts is a much greater threat.

Hail–Pockets of hail can occur but this is also a low threat. Hail reaching the severe threshold is a low threat.

*LOOKING AHEAD*

Once this storm system exits the region, prepare for more below normal temperatures and more snowflakes. Temperatures will steadily fall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain changes back to snow by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall is also possible on Friday and also next Monday. Click “PLAY” on the video above for a walk-through on what to expect over the next week.