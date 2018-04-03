Windy and wet, with Severe Weather Threat Tonight

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

We’re now in the slight risk area for strong storms to impact the Valley tonight. This is new from overnight.

THIS MORNING

Rain likely this morning, with thunderstorms possible. Temperatures are already rising. We’re in the upper 30’s as of 7am.

AFTERNOON WINDS AND WARM

Winds will pick up to 20-25mph later this afternoon as the center of the storm nears the Valley. Temperatures into the lower 60’s by late afternoon and early evening.

STRONGEST STORMS AND WINDS

A line of storms develops this evening ahead of a strong cold frontal boundary. Timing as of this post puts the storms through the area between 11pm-2am. Straight line winds of 40+mph are possible with these thunderstorms. There is also a chance for hail and heavy rain. Tornado chances are low but always a possibility.

HAVE A PLAN?

In the event of a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING or TORNADO WARNING have an action plan ready to put into action.

Get to the lowest point in the house

If you don’t have a basement, go to an interior room in the middle of the house without windows.

Have batteries in your flashlight

In the event of severe weather, have your phone called up to our TEXT ALERTS to follow the storm if you aren’t able to watch on air or if the power goes out.

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Colder with rain changing to snow showers into the afternoon. Temperatures start out in the mid 40’s but fall into the upper 30’s into the afternoon.

For the full seven day forecast, click HERE