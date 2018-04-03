With help of grant, Sharon hopes to tackle its blight problem

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Expect to see wrecking crews out in full force in Sharon this summer.

The city received $100,000 from the federal government to tear down crumbling houses.

City leaders hope they have enough to tear down 60 houses, but they’re starting with 20 — all in the area by the old Westinghouse plant, where Sharon Coatings now operates.

The neighborhood has seen lots of decay, but businesses are starting to spend money on nearby Sharpsville Avenue again.

Dave Tomko, with the city’s Code Enforcement Department, said city leaders sat down to determine the area in which they could make the most impact. The homes coming down first are concentrated around First, Second, Third and Fourth avenues down to Meek Street.

“We recognize we have a blight problem in the city, and we put together plans to address it, and this is just one of the tools in the toolbelt,” Tomko said.

Walter Coonce, who lives in Sharon, said the vacant houses are a huge problem. He said they’re often home to squatters, rodents and raccoons.

Before the houses are torn down, the owners will have one last chance to bring them up to code and pay the back taxes. The city will put a last notice in the newspaper.

Jennifer McCreary, with the Code Enforcement Department, said it’s unlikely that owners will appeal.

Coonce said he’s glad four houses are coming down on his block. He just wishes there were more.

The eyesore nearest him is not on the first demolition list.

“The whole foundation caved in. It’s leaning toward the road,” he said. “It’s nice they’re tearing houses down, like I said, but this one is a real danger.”

City leaders say this is just the first of many demolitions, however.

“It’s a start,” Tomko said. “This isn’t the end-all. This is the beginning, and we look for a lot more things to happen in different quadrants of the city. This just happens to be step one.”

He said the next step is to evaluate the entire city and develop a comprehensive plan for each neighborhood.

The following houses will be torn down first, according to the city:

103, 105 Second Avenue

116, 150 Third Avenue

86, 203-205, 429 Fourth Avenue

52, 118 Fifth Avenue

500 Fullerton Place

439 Silver Street

380 Brooklyn Street

376 Watson Street

354, 448, 681 Meek Street

344 Delaware Street

388 Hull Street

259 Jefferson Avenue

347 Elm Avenue

346 N. Oakland Avenue