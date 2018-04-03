YSU’s Arbanas to forego fifth year of eligibility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hickory graduate and Redshirt Junior Nikki Arbanas will forego her fifth year of eligibililty with the Youngstown State Women’s Basketball program.

She made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Following graduation in May, Arbanas plans to attend the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa.

“I cannot begin to thank this community and school for their support through the ups and downs the last four years,” Arbanas wrote. “I am so thankful for the opportunity I was given by my coaches to play Division I basketball for such a well supported program.”

This past season, Arbanas started all 32 games, averaging 8.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. She is the only player in program history to make at least 50 3-pointers in three different seasons. She helped lead the Penguins to a postseason berth in three of the last four years, including a spot in the WBI last month.