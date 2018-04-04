Downed trees damage vehicles in Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Strong winds are to blame for toppling trees in Cortland that damaged two vehicles.

A tree split in half and fell onto two properties Wednesday on Williams Drive.

The homeowners said they heard a louse noise just after 5 a.m. When they went outside, they saw one part of a tree on their truck and the other half lying in their neighbor’s yard. The driveways of both houses were blocked.

No injuries were reported.

Also in Cortland, police say a tree came down on a truck near Greenbriar Drive and Wae Trail. No injuries were reported in that incident either.