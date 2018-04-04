Trumbull County hit hardest by power outage

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – The heavy rain and winds have downed power lines across the Valley.

The hardest hit area was in Trumbull County, where at the height of the storm, there were 2,636 customers without service. As of 10 a.m., 138 customers were affected.

Most of the outages in Trumbull County were in Bazetta and Mecca townships. According to the First Energy outage map, all service should be restored by 3:30 p.m.

A First Energy spokesperson said these kinds of storms usually cause widespread, smaller damages. Crews are spread out working.

Mercer and Lawrence counties had minimal outages on Wednesday morning.