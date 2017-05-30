Valley Valedictorians 2017: Austintown Fitch High School
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Austintown Fitch High School in Austintown, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Beaver Local High School in Lisbon, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Boardman High School in Boardman, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Chalker High School in Southington, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Champion High School in Warren, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Chaney High School in Youngstown, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Columbiana High School in Columbiana, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Commodore Perry High School in Hadley, Pennsylvania.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Crestview High School in New Waterford, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of East High School in Youngstown, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of East Liverpool High School in East Liverpool, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Farrell High School in Farrell, Pennsylvania.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Girard High School in Girard, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Heartland Christian High School in Columbiana, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Howland High School in Warren, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Hubbard High School in Hubbard, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Jackson-Milton High School in North Jackson, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Leetonia High School in Leetonia, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Lisbon David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Lowellville High School in Lowellville, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Maplewood High School in Cortland, Ohio.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Mathews High School in Vienna, Ohio.
