WYTV
3930 Sunset Blvd.
Youngstown, OH 44512
Main Office: 330-782-1144
Newsroom: 330-788-2456
Main Fax: 330-782-3504
Newsroom Fax: 330-782-5261
Sales Office (Nikki Manuel): 330-781-7061
Email List
General Web Site Questions and Comments
News Department
Sales Office
Engineering and DTV Questions
3 thoughts on “Contact Us”
Your information on the Bigfoot Festival in Leetonia was wrong. That festival was started by Dan Baker of the Genoskwa Project. Karen Yoho had nothing to do with it and Dan and other project members jumped thru multiple hoops just to get it held in Leetonia. You can get the whole history of the festival and all that the Project members went thru to make it happen on the facebook page for the The Genoskwa Project.
